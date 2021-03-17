'Silence...Can You Hear It' Trailer Out; Manoj Bajpayee To Play 'impatient Officer'

On March 16, 2021, Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited trailer of Silence...Can You Hear It was released on YouTube. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film shows Manoj playing the lead hot-headed ACP, Avinash. The trailer shows Manoj as an impatient officer, who is tracing the disappearance of Pooja Chaudhary, a daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary, who is found dead under mysterious circumstances. The trailer has created intrigue for its viewers right from the beginning.

Manoj Bajpayee's Silence...Can You Hear It trailer out

In the trailer, one can see ACP Avinash leading the team of highly skilled inspectors. With the help of his team members, ACP Avinash traces the mysterious disappearance of the woman. One can also see him questioning Arjun Mathur as he becomes a suspect to the police. Silence...Can You Hear It trailer also shows Prachi Desai helping Manoj solve the case. She can be seen shooting bullets fiercely like a skilled police officer.

The title of the film comes from the silent witnesses and its mysterious and interesting plot has kept the viewers on edge of their seats till the end. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, the film is scheduled to release on the online streaming site, ZEE5 on March 26, 2021. Alongside Manoj, Prachi and Arjun, the film also features Barkha Singh as Pooja Chaudhary and Sahil Vaid as Inspector Amit Chauhan.

The teaser of the film was released on March 9, 2021, Manoj took to his official Twitter handle on the same day and announced the release. In the caption, he wrote, “Shhhh… an interrogation is in session”. He shared a poster, where he can be seen questioning Arjun. The picture also showed the release date of the film on the OTT platform. According to DT Next, the film was originally scheduled to premiere on March 5, 2021. The filmmakers later postponed the release and confirmed it in a statement.

Shhhh ... an interrogation is in session. #SilenceCanYouHeartIt Teaser premieres at 2pm today. pic.twitter.com/sInxOtI1l8 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Manoj was recently seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s popular web series, The Family Man. He will also be seen in the upcoming thriller drama, Despatch. Despatch is set against the backdrop of crime journalism. Helmed by Kanu Behl, Manoj’s character in the film will be shown as someone who is sucked in the world of business and crime.

Image Source: A still from Silence...Can you hear it trailer