'Silence... Can You Heart It?' Cast: Meet The Characters & Actors From This Murder Mystery

The highly-anticipated murder mystery thriller Silence… Can You Hear It? has finally released on OTT platform ZEE5 today. The plot of the film revolves around the team of special cops who are investigating the disappearance and murder of a high profile victim, the daughter of a retired justice. The high-end drama keeps one at the edge of their seat with suspense built till the very end. Here, we have given an insight into the main characters of the film. Read details about Silence… Can You Hear It? cast below:
Silence… Can You Heart It? cast features Manoj Bajpayee essaying the role of lead protagonist ACP Avinash Verma. The murder case is led by Avinash who forms a special team of crime officers to solve the high-profile case. By nature, Avinash is the one who doesn’t follow the rule book which has also embroiled a feud between him and the commissioner.
Actor Prachi Desai is one of the leading women on the special force team formed by Avinash Verma to solve the murder mystery. In the trailer, she can be seen performing high-end action scenes by pulling triggers and chasing the culprits. Her inputs in solving the case have given a crucial twist to the mystery.
Actor Arjun Mathur plays the role of an influential politician Ravi Gupta in the film. As the chaos ensues, Ravi Gupta becomes one of the main suspects of the case. The disappearance of the victim under mysterious circumstances has raised all fingers on Ravi as he is on the police’s radar.
Silence… Can You Heart It? cast features Barkha Singh essaying the central character Pooja Chaudhary, whose body is uncovered by cops under mysterious circumstances. The 29-year-old kindergarten teacher is loved by all and no one can understand who murdered the beloved teacher. When cops investigate a personal angle, they come to the conclusion that Pooja led a chaos free life, this makes it more difficult for the police to solve the case.
