Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia Has THIS To Say About Vyasar's Comments On Rupam

Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia, the matchmaker on the Netflix show, has reportedly been at the receiving end of criticisms especially due to her harsh assessment of her female clients like Rupam, Aparna, and Ankita on the show. She was especially criticized by the viewers for telling Rupam that her chances of finding a match are bleak since she is a divorcee and a single mother. Not only the viewers but also one of her clients on the show, Vyasar Ganesan has expressed his disappointment over this during his interaction with a daily. Vyasar termed Sima's interaction with Rupam to be 'heartbreaking'.

Sima Taparia breaks her silence regarding her interaction with Rupam

In an interview to a daily, Sima revealed that she thought Rupam was a smart, lovely, and beautiful girl. She added that she had worked hard for finding Rupam four excellent matches. The matchmaker also said that Rupam was quite happy with her work. Sima went on to say that Rupam's happiness was her only concern.

Vyasar on Sima and Rupam's interaction

Talking about Vyasar, he had revealed to the daily that he was heartbroken after watching Rupam being told that her chances of finding a prospective groom were weak. He added that he loved her story on the show and had also shed a tear after watching it. He also said that women on the show Indian Matchmaking were mostly told to 'adjust' by Sima while the men were being treated in a more forgiving manner. He added that no woman deserves to be told that she has to compromise for a marriage.

Vyasar further said that every woman should be allowed to make her own decision about what changes she wants to make in her life.

Not only Vyasar but Sima's other client Aparna also showcased her disappointment over the matchmaker who had labeled her as 'negative' on the show. Aparna could be seen giving an example of Sima's other client Pradhyuman in a video shared by Netflix India. She revealed that just like her, even Pradhyuman had rejected several matches but still he was being treated sweetly by Sima while the matchmaker started labeling her as negative or non-adjusting for the same.

