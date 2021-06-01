Simon Cowell Steps Down From Fourth Season Of 'X Factor Israel'; Details Inside

Simon Cowell was eager to participate in X Factor Israel but it seems that fate has other plans. The reality TV show maker has decided to bow out of his appearance as a judge on season four of the show. Back in December 2020, he had confirmed that he would be appearing on the show. His presence on X Factor Israel would have marked his first international presence outside of the UK and the US formats of the show. Back when he had confirmed his appearance, Simon had expressed his excitement to be a part of X Factor Israel. He said, "Over the years, The X Factor format discovered amazing talents from all over the world, I can’t wait to see what Israel have to offer."

Why did Simon Cowell drop out of X Factor Israel?

The reason for Simon Cowell's decision to bow out is not yet revealed, according to Deadline. The Jewish News of London cited a source saying that Simon cannot be there on the show "for a number of reasons". The source also revealed that Simon is "bitterly disappointed" but "it was a decision that he had to take".

The reality show mogul had to undergo a complex surgery in the first half of 2020 after suffering from an accident while on an electric bike. He had to skip appearing on America's Got Talent as well. He was replaced by several judges including Kenan Thompson for a while, but the show later went on with only three judges. Simon had a metal rod fitted in his back after a surgery that lasted for about five to six hours.

A look at Simon Cowell's future plans

Simon also revealed to have worked on a new competition series on CBS titled 50 States to Stardom. He paired up with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for the same. Simon mentioned that the lockdown had given him ample time to think about new show formats. He has developed about three new show formats. He said that the last time he did something like was back in 2005 when he came up with Got Talent series.

