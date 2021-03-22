Sister Wives' Kody Brown Talks About His Troubled Relationship With Meri Brown

Sister Wives' Kody Brown and Meri Brown are opening up about their troubled relationship, which has been dormant for years. During the Sunday episode of Sister Wives, Kody's four wives — Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn — were huddled in their respective homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which occurred not long after the family met to discuss the disconnect in their relationships. But for Kody and Meri not seeing one another frequently wasn't much of a change.

“There's just been nothing going on between me and Meri,” Kody says in the TLC reality series' Sunday, March 21, episode. “On holidays and birthdays, she interacts with the family. We get together every now and then. I see Meri once in a while, but we've stopped dating”. During the coronavirus pandemic, Meri's distance from Kody grew increasingly noticeable.

In a confessional interview, she claims that a person requires four hugs per day just to survive. She also stated that people are not currently receiving four hugs per day. Missing out on physical touch has been difficult as her blended family adjusts to social distancing guidelines. Meri claims that not having that makes her feel extremely lonely. Meri feels neglected by her husband as he navigates through each of his marriages. She adds in the teaser that he doesn't go to her house very often. She also added that he will be switching between Janelle, Christine, and Robyn and that's what he always does.

About Meri Brown and Kody

Over two decades of being together, Kody and Meri divorced in September 2014 in order for Kody to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopt her children from her previous relationship. Kody has spiritual unions with Janelle Brown and Christine Brown as well. Though the duo faced their fair share of marital woes, Meri is not ready to give up on the Wyoming native.

The author of Sister Wives told Us exclusively earlier this year that he and Meri had been in a dark place for a long time. Kody, on the other hand, could never bring himself to formally end the relationship. In plural marriage, he does not feel like he has the right to say, ‘This is over, this is ending,' he explained in February, adding that none of his four wives feels the same way. He also revealed that his wives have the option to leave if it isn't working for them as nobody is going to be held captive.