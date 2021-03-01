'Sister Wives' Update: Why Is Kody Brown Lashing Out On First Wife Meri Brown?

Sister Wives cast Meri Brown's husband Kody Brown has crossed lines, according to fans. The show's fans have noticed that Meri Brown and Kody Brown relationship has been on the rocks for quite some time. Some fans even wondered that Meri Brown's husband may still be resenting the fact that Meri Brown could not produce more children for him.

Why are Meri Brown and Kody Brown always quarrelling?

Meri Brown and Kody Brown have one child together, their daughter Mariah Brown. Meri Brown's husband Kody had been on the edge about Meri's inability to have more children, according to MeAww. Meaww noted that fans have also noticed that Kody Brown's anger and irritation may be because Meri Brown couldn't give him more children. Fans have shared their empathy towards Meri Brown on various occasions.

sure seems that Kody doesn’t even like meri#SisterWives — pat matsey (@MatseyPat) March 1, 2021

My heart aches for @MeriBrown1 in #SisterWives. The way Kody disregards her is so emotionally abusive. I don't know how or why she stays when she's so deserving of love 💕. — Camilla (@camillaspassion) March 1, 2021

Kodi treats Meri the worst of all the women. I feel so bad for her #SisterWives — Iris 🇯🇲🇨🇺 (@IrisShowJunkie) March 1, 2021

Things have been bittersweet between Meri Brown and Kody Brown for quite some time. In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown and Kody Brown were seen going for couple's therapy. Meri Brown mentioned to her therapist that she considers the marriage "dead" from her end. She also said that "the ball was in his (Kody's) court."

Know more about Sisterwives cast and plot:

Kody Brown is the father of 18 children and husband of four wives in the series about the polygamy relationship on TLC. Sister Wives' cast includes Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. The show premiered on September 26, 2010, and has a total of 14 seasons.

Meri Brown is Kody Brown's first wife. The couple has one daughter together, Mariah Brown. Mariah is 25 years old and is married to partner Audrey Kriss. Technically, Meri Brown and Kody Brown got divorced in the year 2014. But Meri Brown chooses to stay with Kody Brown and the rest of the brown family.

Sister Wives cast includes Kody Brown's second wife Janelle Brown. Kody and Janelle have six kids together namely, Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. Logan Brown, the oldest child is engaged to Michelle Petty. Madison Brown, aka Maddie is married to Caleb Brush, and the two have two kids together, Axel and Evangalynn.

Christine Brown is Kody Brown's third wife. She and Kody too have a total of six children, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, and Truely. Aspyn Brown is married to Mitch Thompson. Mykelti Brown, who married Tony Padron, are now expecting a baby together.

Kody Brown's fourth wife and Sister Wives cast member is Robyn Brown. Robyn was initially married to David Jessop and has three children with him, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna. Robyn and Kody have two children together Solomon and Arielle.

