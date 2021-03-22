'Sky Rojo' Cast: Find Out Why These Actors Look So Familiar And Where You Know Them From

Upon a day of release, Sky Rojo earned the sixth-most-popular show globally' title on Netflix. While it's becoming increasingly popular in the Spanish-speaking belt, it's gradually moving up in the English-speaking parts of the world. Up until now, the show was clearly mounted on Lali Espósito's shoulder due to her popularity but interestingly, the other cast members were reported to have shined better in the project and turned out to garner even more attention. Let's take a look at the cast of Sky Rojo and find out why they look so familiar.

Sky Rojo Cast

Verónica Sánchez

Verónica Sánchez has had a decorated career so far as one of the most popular actors in the Spanish industry with three Gaya nominations and an ACE award nomination. Starting off as a Science student, Sánchez had a gradual realisation that her interests lied in acting. In 1996, she joined the theatre and had the fortune of working in one of the most successful theatre shows called the Blood Wedding in 2002. But it wasn't until 2003 with her television debut in Los Serrano that she became a household name. Her notable works include Camarón, Mia Sarah, 13 Roses and El Caso. Crónica de sucesos.

Asier Etxeandia

Having studied acting from an early age, Asier Etxeandia is one of the most capable actors in the country. While still a struggling actor, he found fame in a reality program called Uno para todos where he joined as a contestant. His career started sailing when he starred in Velvet from 2014-2016. His most notable works include Velvet Colección, Pain and Glory and La línea invisible.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Miguel Ángel Silvestre became a globally recognised actor and the face of the Spanish cinema ever since he starred in Netflix' Sense8 and Narcos. He shared the screen with Asier Etxeandia in Velvet, a show that created a revolution in the country, as the male lead. He is reportedly also joining the cast of La casa de papel/Money Heist in the upcoming season. His career-best performances include I'm So Excited, 30 Coins and La boda de mi mejor amigo.

Lali Espósito

Although better known for her music, Lali Espósito is slowly making her name as one of the top actresses in Latin America. In 2014, she was ranked the 27th-most influential Spanish-speaking celebrity on Twitter. She has shared staged stages with the likes of American pop singers Camila Cabello and Katy Perry before, and received worldwide recognition thereafter. Her career-best performances include Casi Ángeles, The Crucible and Solamente Vos.

Yany Prado

Yany Prado is an Afro-Cuban actress who started her career as an actor only recently. Before joining Sky Rojo season 1 on Netflix, Prado found her early fame in La rosa de Guadalupe as a supporting character. Her career-breakthrough came in the form of La doble vida de Estela Carrillo, after which she was recognised for her talents and got to star in multiple television projects.