Snoop Dogg Joins The Cast Of Jamie Foxx-led Vampire-comedy Movie 'Day Shift'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the brand new addition to the cast of Jamie Foxx’s upcoming Netflix movie Day Shift. Day Shift will mark the directorial debut of JJ Perry who has worked as a second unit director and stunt coordinator for several Hollywood films. His works in films like Bloodshot, Fast and Furious 9, and the John Wick franchise are highly appreciated by everyone.

Snoop Dogg has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix vampire-comedy movie Day Shift. According to a report by Variety, actors like Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Eric Lange, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax will also play pivotal roles in the movie. Some other actors like Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, and C. S Lee will essay essential roles in this new Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy movie.

The film will revolve around the character of Jamie Foxx who is a hardworking blue-collar dad that just wants to provide a good life for her eight-year-old daughter. However, his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is just a disguise for his real source of income, which he gets from hunting and killing vampires.

Tyler Tice has penned the script of the movie along with Shay Hatten. Filmmaker Chad Stahelski will produce the movie along with Jason Spitz under the banner of 87Eleven Entertainment. Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick will also be a part of the production team. Jamie Foxx along with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter will be the executive producers of the movie. The makers have not yet announced the release date of the movie.

Both JJ Perry and Shay Hatten have worked for the popular John Wick franchise. Shay Hatten has also worked with Zack Snyder for the upcoming Netflix movie Army of the Dead. JJ Perry has also worked as a stunt coordinator for films like Rundown, Warrior and The Fate of the Furious. Both JJ Perry and Jamie Foxx have also worked together for Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and are reuniting after nine years.

