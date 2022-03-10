'Snowdrop' Episode 5 Twitter Review: 'Haesoo' Fans Loving Bond Between Jisoo & Jung Hae-in

Korean content has been enjoying a significant fan following across the globe. Even Indians seem to be lapping up to the content, and a proof of the popularity was a question paper of a Class 9 CBSE exam having a passage about music band BTS. Apart from the K-Pop stars, the various Korean series, too, seems to be attracting audiences and that was evident with Squid Game going on to become Netflix's highest-streamed original series of all time. Another series, Snowdrop, combines both K-Pop and television series as Blackpink artist plays a pivotal role.

While the series had been telecast a couple of months ago in South Korea, the show is streaming in various other countries, including India, at the moment and is currently making headlines for its content. The fifth episode was aired on Wednesday, and fans went gaga over the visuals, especially for the chemistry between the characters played by Jisoo and Jung Hae-in.

'Snowdrop' Episode 5 Twitter review; fans excited for Jisoo-Jung Hae-in bonding

'Haesoo', which combined the names of Jung Hae-in and Jisoo, was the most talked-about word among fans of Snowdrop after the streaming of the fifth episode. Netizens posted videos from the show and expressed their fascination for the chemistry between the leads.

One such scene was when Jung Hae-in rode a bicycle and Jisoo smiles when she spots him, after which they come close to each other and talk. One fan felt even without a dialogue, it created an impact, and expressed confidence that they would be 'running back to each other.'

Sharing another video of the lead duo enjoying a fun-filled moment, one called Jung Hae-in as the 'romance master.'

A scene of the duo in a room where Jisoo and Jung Hae-in spoke was termed as a 'simple scene', but one that was called 'full of innocent feelings, trust and love." The person wished for the scene to be longer so that they could see the feelings between

Jung Hae-in and Jisoo.

Another fan wrote that the duo depicted the 'you are the right love at the right moment'.

One felt so emotional with the moments that she admitted she was 'crying', while one more fan recommended it big time.

Snowdrop consists of 16 episodes in all, which were aired between December 18 to January 30 in Korea. New episodes are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India every Wednesday.