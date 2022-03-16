'Snowdrop' Episode 6 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Jisoo's 'next Level' Performance

Note: Spoilers Ahead: Episode 6 of the K-drama Snowdrop, based on an enduring love story in 1987 Seoul, was released recently on Disney+ Hotstar. It begins with Tae-il sanctioning Plan B, Soo-ho asks his men back into the passageway rearming the boobytrap across its entrance. The ANSP agents are about to barge in when Chang-su terminates the operation. Gang-mu pins Comrade Joo to the floor after which Soo-ho returns and shoots them out of Gang-mu’s grip.

'Snowdrop' Episode 6 Twitter Review

The hostage situation gets grimmer with the series continuing with the spy thriller. Gang-mu uses the chaos to lead the hostages out of the cafeteria, in the mid, they’re intercepted by Comrade Joo’s return. Gang-mu steps forward and pushes Comrade Joo’s gun upwards as he fires through his rounds. Netizens posted videos from the show and expressed their fascination for the chemistry between the leads.

A Twitter user hailed episode 6 of Snowdrop as he wrote, "Good day to stream, as JTBC both release a new bts and opened up episode 6's highlight clips. These have been included in this list: Actress Jisoo (use VPN to stream SK exclusive clips)", another one tweeted, "Just finished episode 6 of snowdrop, how are Sooho and Youngro gonna fall in love?"

One even praised the acting skills of Jisoo as he tweeted, "I'm so PROUD of you, Jisoo! Her acting skill is on another level eventhough it was her first debut as a lead role actress I'm really amazed with it! Can't wait for the episode 6."

Netizen stated, "Finished recording my reaction to Snowdrop Episode 6... it was such a good yet stressful episode!! Also managed to record an IU reaction after that... finally!! Youtube can be fun and tiring at the same time."

More on Snowdrop

Korean drama Snowdrop aired on JTBC from December 18, 2021, to January 30, 2022, every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 for 16 episodes. The series is now streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar, where one episode is released weekly. The show stars Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin. The series is also available on Disney+ in North America, Asia and Europe and under its hub Star+ in Latin America.

Image: Twitter/@vchuyaa_