'Snowfall' Season 4: What Will Happen To Franklin In The Upcoming Episode 3?

The American crime drama show Snowfall has won over many fans ever since it was released in 2017. Set in Los Angeles in 1983, the series chronicles the first crack epidemic and its impact on the culture of the city. Fast forward four years, the hit show is already in its fourth season. Here’s more about Snowfall season 4 episode 3 spoilers.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 3 spoilers

Fans of the show will remember that Snowfall Season 4 Episode 2 ended with Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) finding the dead bodies of his brother and sister-in-law on the floor of their home. Fans have been excited to see how will Gustavo plan his revenge against the police chief. It is still unclear if he will give in and pay a $100,000 bribe to make sure that the consignment crosses the border and reaches the US every time Teddy (Carter Hudson) wants cocaine sent to Franklin Saint's (Damson Idris) crew.

Does Franklin succeed in averting a bigger Gang War?

In Snowfall season 4 episode 2, Franklin failed big time when he set out to remove Scully and Manboy from the scene. He wanted to ensure that a bigger gang war does not break out in the city. Franklin was under the impression that he could stop the loss of lives if he would resolve the conflict. He chose to support Manboy, but nothing went as planned. One of Manboy's crew members ends up ruining the plan after panicking. This results in a shoot-out that kills six men. The blunder makes Scully even more eager to get his revenge against Franklin and his crew. Fans knew that Franklin stood to lose a lot amidst all this. He loses the trust and bond he had built with his friend Leon.

What will happen in Snowfall season 4 episode 3?

Snowfall fans must know that Season 4 Episode 3 is titled All the Way Down and is set to air on March 3 at 10/9c on FX. The show will also be available on Hulu. One can also rent or purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. In Snowfall Season 2 Episode 3 fans can expect Franklin to find opposition in Leon who had so far stood with him. Moreover, Franklin’s mother Cissy (Michael Hyatt) and his father Alton William had already raised their doubts about him joining the business again. In episode 2 they also stated that in Franklin would be putting their lives in danger by getting himself in the middle of a gang war.

While things are turning gnarly everywhere else, Alton also realizes that he can no longer stand by and watch when his community being poisoned by the government. He is aware of how the government had taken part in the crack epidemic and had now turned its back against the community that had been most hit by it. Alton had tried to rehabilitate the community and provide safe space for people but his efforts didn’t come to much fruition.

