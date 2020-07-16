'Snowpiercer' Season 2 Teaser: Is Sean Bean Back To Seek Revenge As Mr Wilford?

The teaser of Snowpiercer season 2 released on July 15, 2020, on the video-sharing platform YouTube. The teaser showcases the unwrapping of some high voltage drama which is all set to turn the Snowpiercer train upside down. The teaser also features Sean Bean as Mr Wilford who seems to be back with strong intentions. The teaser has been receiving great response from the audience as they find it intriguing.

Sean Bean back on Snowpiercer?

Snowpiercer is a much-loved action series which is all set to make a comeback with season 2. Netflix recently released the teaser of the upcoming season and the details in it are hard to miss. The teaser starts off with the visuals of the halted train Snowpiercer in the middle of a wrecked world. Jennifer Connelly, who plays the role of Melanie Cavill, can be seen with some horrifying expressions on her face while she looks through a grill. Ruth Wardell can also be seen surprised about how the events have turned out. Andre Layton, played by Daveed Diggs, on the other hand, can be seen stating that the people of Snowpiercer have no intention of surrendering in front of anybody. In the middle of these snippets, a tall figure dressed in a furry coat can be seen making his way through the train. It is revealed towards the end of the teaser that it is none other than Mr Wilford who openly claims that he has returned to take back what belongs to him. Have a look at the new teaser of Snowpiercer season 2 here.

A number of people have taken to social media to express their excitement about the upcoming season of Snowpiercer. They are of the opinion that the teaser is spot on. They can also be seen discussing that Sean Bean must not be alive. They are mostly seen discussing how they cannot wait to uncover the rest of the story.

About Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer is a sci-fi action series which has been a massive hit amongst people so far. The plot of this show revolves around what is left after the world has become a frozen wasteland. Every survivor is on a train that travels around the globe while politics and classism prevail amongst humans. Snowpiercer has been created by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson while it stars actors like Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Mickey Sumner in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Netflix UK & Ireland)

