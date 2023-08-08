Last Updated:

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur And Others Attend Made In Heaven 2 Screening

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur lead a star-studded cast of the second season of Made In Heaven. The series will begin streaming from August 10.

The screening of Made in Heaven 2  took place in Mumbai today. The cast and crew of the series attended the event.. 

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, who headline the show, posed for the shutterbugs. The actress wore a green gown for the screening. 

Shivani Raghuvanshi was also in attendance at the screening. She plays a pivotal role in the series. 

Dia Mirza also attended the screening. She donned a black saree for the event and accessorised her look with statement earrings. 

The cast of the show struck a pose with the creators. Trinetra, Sobhita, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi posed for the shutterbugs.  

Mona Singh has joined the cast of the show in the new season. The actress attended the screening in a green overall outfit.

Jim Sarbh plays the role of Adil, the protagonist's husband, in the series. The actor made an appearance at the show's screening. 

Zoya Akhtar has directed one of the episodes in the series. The filmmaker arrived at the screening in a bohemian outfit. 

Dr Trinetra was also in attendance for the Made in Heaven 2 screening. She donned a printed dhoti-style saree for the occasion. 

Actor Sanjay Kapoor arrived in his classic, casual style. 

Husband and wife, Samir Soni and Neelam Kothari were present at the screening. The couple feature in the second season of the series. 

