Last Updated:

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh Attend Made In Heaven Season 2 Trailer Launch

The trailer for the season 2 of Made in Heaven was launched in Mumbai today in a star-studded event.

Web Series
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Made in Heaven 2
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The trailer for Made in Heaven 2 was launched in Mumbai today in a star-studded event. It was attended by the entire star cast of the web series including Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur.

Made in Heaven 2
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Apart from the lead actors, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz also posed together on stage for a picture. 

Made in Heaven 2
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sobhita Dhulipala wore a simple saree but the neon green colour is all that the outfit took to become a striking one. She paired a cape and some oxidised jewellery to complete her look. 

Made in Heaven 2
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Mathur also kept it Indian by wearing a Khadi-textured kurta with pants, a full-length Nehru coat, and strappy sandals.

Made in Heaven 2
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Mona Singh looked chic in a knee-length sleeveless black dress and had her hair open. She is joining season 2 of the show.

Made in Heaven 2
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

It looks like Made in Heaven season 2 has its own girl gang with actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Trinetra Haldar being a part of it. The trio posed together at the trailer launch. 

Made in Heaven 2
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The leads of the show - Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur- looked regal as they held hands while posing for the photographers. They play the respective roles of Tara and Karan. 

Made in Heaven 2
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Jim Sarbh and Shivani Raghuvanshi also attended the event. While Jim wore brown trousers and a white denim jacket, Shivani wore an Aztec printed mini cutout dress.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma arrive at Gadar 2 trailer launch event

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma arrive at Gadar 2 trailer launch event
Bhola Shankar, Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Telugu films to release in August

Bhola Shankar, Gandeevadhari Arjuna: Telugu films to release in August
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com