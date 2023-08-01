Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh Attend Made In Heaven Season 2 Trailer Launch

Quick links:
The trailer for Made in Heaven 2 was launched in Mumbai today in a star-studded event. It was attended by the entire star cast of the web series including Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur.
Apart from the lead actors, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz also posed together on stage for a picture.
Sobhita Dhulipala wore a simple saree but the neon green colour is all that the outfit took to become a striking one. She paired a cape and some oxidised jewellery to complete her look.
Arjun Mathur also kept it Indian by wearing a Khadi-textured kurta with pants, a full-length Nehru coat, and strappy sandals.
Meanwhile, Mona Singh looked chic in a knee-length sleeveless black dress and had her hair open. She is joining season 2 of the show.
It looks like Made in Heaven season 2 has its own girl gang with actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Trinetra Haldar being a part of it. The trio posed together at the trailer launch.
The leads of the show - Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur- looked regal as they held hands while posing for the photographers. They play the respective roles of Tara and Karan.