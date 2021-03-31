Sohum Shah Introduces His Character From 'The Big Bull', Calls Viren 'pillar Of Strength'

On March 31, 2021, Sohum Shah took to his official Instagram handle and introduced his character Viren from the upcoming film, The Big Bull. He shared an introductory video where the makers and the cast members can be seen talking about his character and calling it "a pillar of strength". Sohum can be seen saying that the specialty of his character is it’s his journey from "zero to hero". Sharing the video, he informed his fans about the release date of the film which is April 8, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar.

"Viren is very middle class and a satisfied man"

In the video, Sohum Shah says that his character is very middle class and he is a satisfied man. He can be seen saying that Viren doesn’t have "too many desires" and "is happy with what little he has". He adds, “Viren has small desires, small greed. At the same time he is also afraid”. “But he’s got an objective throughout the journey. Like something isn’t right. And he tries to stop it. So that’s Viren’s character”, he concludes.

As for the caption, he wrote, “The Big Bull-Sohum Shah as Viren. Every strong foundation is held up by its strongest pillar... And that's what Viren was to ‘#TheBigBull’. A brother, a partner and a pillar of strength”. “Releasing on 8th April only on @disneyplushotstarvip”. He further tagged the other cast members of the film.

As soon as the introductory video of Sohum Shah's character in The Big Bull was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the film’s release. A co-actor commented, “Finally... it was wonderful working with you sir...” with fire and clapping hands emojis. Another one simply dropped a pair of red hearts.

Helmed by Kookie V Gulati, The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, who was a stockbroker involved in financial crimes for over a decade. The crime drama film is bankrolled by Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It also features Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla in the essential roles. The film was originally scheduled for theatrical release, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be premiering on the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Sohum Shah Instagram

