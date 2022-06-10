Post making her Bollywood debut with the iconic film Aag, there was no looking back for a fabulous actor like Sonali Bendre. A quintessential actor Sonali, who had given some of the most popular films in the 90s, is seen playing the role of editor, Aamna Qureshi, in the latest release The Broken News which is now streaming on Zee5.

Making her comeback after a sabbatical, The Broken News will mark Bendre's debut on the OTT platform. Though the actor has mastered the art of facing the camera and maintaining a comfort zone given her great career graph, however, with her latest series, Sonali felt a sense of nervousness and was scared to be on screen after a gap.

Sonali Bendre shares views on OTT debut

During an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the actor detailed how she felt to be in front of the camera. Sharing her experience and how things have changed for her post cancer illness, Bendre said,

"Nervousness would be a mild thing to say. I had a mixed bag of emotions which included fear, nervousness, and excitement. I was scared because you know people say that it's just like a cycle if you hop onto it and start peddling then you shall be able to do it. But, saying this and doing, is completely different. Unless and until you do it, you are not sure whether you would be able to give your best shot or not."

Considering it a challenging task, the actor said, "My biggest fear is facing the camera because I have had a little bit of brainfall now. I keep forgetting things and tend to forget my lines also. So I was like 'How am I gonna remember the lines'. When I am doing the reality show, then everything I say is just impromptu. I speak as Sonali. Here on screen, I have to be a character, say the lines that are given to me. So I was like questioning my abilities whether I would be able to do it or not."

Having said this, the actor who is looking forward to returning to fictional television after a long hiatus, revealed how she has been learning to deal with her fears of forgetting her lines. For the unversed, the 47-year-old star was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for it. After emerging as a winner later that year, she returned to India and decided to maintain her break from acting. Now, with her return to the screen, things might not be the same for her as it was earlier.

After going through a rough patch in life, including her cancer treatment, which took a toll on her health, Sonali confessed that she now tends to forget her lines during rehearsals. Sharing how she has learned to combat her fears, the actor said, "Initially when pages were given to me, I used to go through the lines and was in the habit of learning it. So I used to constantly remind myself that there were people in those times also who were not able to learn the lines. It's just that their pattern used to be different. So just to understand me and tell that I have to come up with a different pattern now, has changed, and it's always uncomfortable."

Sonali who has had a history of delivering power-packed performances in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Murari, Diljale, and more, took a long time to finally give a nod for the latest show. Despite being the face of the reality show Dance India Dance Lil Masters, Sonali's absence on the big screen was always felt. However, given the period and the growth of content, the actor was waiting for an appropriate role for her.

Sonali Bendre on saying yes to a project after long gap

Elucidating about the same, the actor said, "I had 3-4 boxes which this show has ticked after it was offered. At my age, which is very important for me, I am playing something that I haven't done before. Because I have done a lot of things earlier, uniqueness was something I was looking forward to. I wanted to play a character that had a strong voice and my role in The Broken News of that as Amina Qureshi is very similar to what I wanted to play. It's a story that is relevant today and that was also one of the key points on my list."

With the COVID-19 pandemic that crept two years back, it was a huge setback for the people, as it affected both their physical and mental health. Bollywood stars then were quite vocal about mental issues and ways to fight them. Striking a perfect balance between mental health and her cancer treatment, was something that inspired millions of Sonali's fans. The actor shed light on the same and admitted that 'undergoing therapy' was one of the things that helped her to emerge victoriously.

"I think in my case, by asking for help, going into therapy, helped me to be back on track. Also, I wanted to survive for my child who was very young back then. During the illness and the mental situation that happened and which I feel COVID has also put people into, it's just identifying it and I just feel it did not make me small if I said I needed help.", she said.

With more and more stars, including Tahira Kashyap, Sanjay Dutt, and actor Mahima Chaudhary becoming vocal about their cancer journey, Sonali remarked that the mindset of people has begun to change. Demanding a need to spread awareness, the actor said that "We now talk about the illness much openly. During my time, when I realised it was not being spoken about, I used to question myself 'Why is it not being talked about openly?' 'why are people refraining?'. Because this is one illness that if you catch it early, you can cure it. The fact is because of early detection, you don't have to go through harsh treatments. But early detection can only happen if you are aware of the disease".



IMAGE: RepublicWorld/