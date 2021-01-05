Song Hye Kyo All Set To Reunite With 'Descendants Of The Sun' Screenwriter For His Next?

South Korean actor Song Hye Kyo is reportedly all set to reunite with Descendants of the Sun screenwriter Kim Eun Sook for his upcoming K-drama. According to a report by Soompi, a source revealed to Ilgan Sports that renowned screenwriter Kim Eun Sook is all geared up for his highly-anticipated drama, which will go on floors in the latter half of 2021. Furthermore, it was also revealed that The Queens actor Sony Hye Kyo has been roped in to play the female lead in his upcoming drama.

Song Hye Kyo's new drama on the cards

Earlier today, i.e. January 5, 2021, reports about actor Song Hye Kyo's upcoming drama with screenwriter Kim Eun Sook made headlines. After an insider spilt the beans about Song's next venture to Ilgan Sports, the news was quick to spread like wildfire. It has been reported that the 39-year-old has been signed to play the leading lady in Kim's new drama, which is said to release by the end of this year or early next year.

About the upcoming drama, its title has been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet. The Song Hye Kyo starrer has director Ahn Gil Ho at the helm while it is jointly produced by Studio Dragon and Hwa&Dam Pictures. Ahn is known for his notable works in Forest of Secrets Season One, Watcher, Record of Youth and Memories of the Alhambra, to name a few. While it has been confirmed that it will go on floors in the second half of this year, the Kim Eun Sook drama is currently said to be in the casting stage of production.

A source from production houses Studio Dragon and Hwa&Dam Pictures have also confirmed the news about Song Hye Kyo's lead role in the upcoming drama to YTN Star. For the unversed, the upcoming drama will mark the second collaboration of Song and Kim as they have previously worked together in 2016's drama, Descendants of the Sun. The television drama series was a massive hit on the small screen. Meanwhile, some other popular Song Hye Kyo's dramas include Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House, and Encounter.

