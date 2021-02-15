Song Joong Ki From 'Space Sweepers' Debuts On Instagram On Valentine's Day

A piece of good news has now surfaced online for all the ardent fans of Space Sweepers’ actor Song Joong Ki. On the occasion of Valentine’s day, the actor debuted on Instagram leaving all his fans rejoiced. On February 14, Soon Joong Ki’s agency HISTORY D&C shared that the actor has now joined Instagram to stay connected with his fan army.

The actor’s agency, while sharing his photograph, wrote a sweet message to welcome Song Joong Ki on Instagram. The message reads, "Knock Knock! A sweeter gift than chocolate has arrived. Actor Song Joong Ki has opened an official Instagram account." Take a look at the actor’s Instagram page below:

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Space Sweepers', Here Are Other Korean Sci-fi Drama Films To Watch

Song Joong Ki has already shared three posts on his official Instagram page. In the posts, fans can see various BTS pictures of the actor. Within just a day of its launch, Song Joong Ki’s Instagram account has attracted more than 543K followers, with the number increasing every hour. Currently, the actor is only following the actor’s management company HISTORY D&C. This has become a major talk amongst Joong Ki’s fans, that if the actor will follow more celebs or it’s forever going to remain the same way.

ALSO READ| 'Space Sweepers' Review: Netizens Call Netflix Film 'brilliant' And 'most Wonderful Thing'

Meanwhile, as soon as the announcement was made official, fans of the actor went gaga over it. While a user thanked the management company saying, “Thankyou so much for this sudden happiness I am so happy I am literally cryinggg right now thankyou”. Another fan found Song Joong Ki’s Instagram debut as the ‘sweetest gift ever’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| What Time Does Space Sweepers Release On Netflix? Know All Details

Meanwhile, on the work front, Song Joong Ki recently featured in the South Korean space opera titled, Space Sweepers. Directed by Jo Sung-hee, the film also stars Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-Kyu in pivotal roles. The plot of the story is based on a Spaceship Victory’s crew members who after snatching a crashed space shuttle in the debris chase, surprisingly find a 7-year-old girl inside it. The crew soon realises that she is a humanlike robot wanted by UTS space Guards. They begin to decide a ransom amount for her exchange. The film was released on Netflix on February 5, this year.

ALSO READ| Vincenzo Teaser Gives First Look At Song Joong-ki In The Drama Series; WATCH

(Promo Image Source: Song Joong Ki Instagram & BTS pic from Space Sweepers)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.