Song Joong Ki On Vincenzo's Crime Scenes: 'Could've Been Even More Violent'

Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo has finally closed its curtains after airing their final 20th episode on TVN and Netflix. In the 20th episode, which was quite poignant, the ending deliberately hangs the temptation of a second season in front of its viewers as Vincenzo returns as a mafia boss, who now owns his own island. The K-drama has turned out to be a massive hit in South Korea along with other countries. However, go on to read further as the lead anti-hero of the drama, Song Joong Ki has this to say about the hit series.

Song Joong Ki on Vincenzo

On May 3, 2021, Joong-Ki in an interview opened up about Vincenzo's episodes and ending. The Descendants of the Sun actor recalled the time of the shooting of the drama and stated that 'this was the most excitement he had while acting out a character'. He said that 'he really is happy that he filmed the drama', reported All Kpop.

Joong also opened up about the reviews where the netizens criticized several scenes such as Jang Han Seok's death through the Spear of Atonement being stabbed so many times as too gruesome. A few viewers expressed their disappointment in the 'excessive cruel' scenes that were shown in Song Joong Ki's drama without a prior age limit notice, such as the limit of viewers under the age of 19. Responding to this, Joong Ki said that 'there were different reactions even on set, but he thinks this depends on the preference of the viewers'.

He continued that he 'expected that there might be various reactions from the viewers as well' and that he 'didn't think that the cruelty level was too severe in the drama'. He stated that he 'actually thought it could have been even more violent' and shared that 'this is how people who committed a lot of atrocities should be dealt with'. The Vincenzo actor continued that 'it was personality satisfying to see an ending where all the characters who committed so many unbelievable misdeeds meet a fitting demise'.

On May 2, the makers finally aired Vincenzo ending episode with the main villains, including ChoiMyung Hee, Jang Han Seok and Han Seung Hyuk, meeting their end in a fitting way. Song Joong Ki has drawn many positive reactions from his fans and followers for his depictions of the lead character, Vincenzo Cassano, in the crime drama. As the ending leaves the fans filled with temptations about its second season, Song Joong Ki has this to say about it. However, the actor denied the rumours and speculations.

The South Korean actor further revealed his plans for the future. He revealed in the interview that he will start filming his next project, Bogota. Song Joong Ki also expressed that he will work well during the COVID-19 time to continue filming the upcoming movie.