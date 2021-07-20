Song Joong Ki To Share Screen With Lee Sung Min In Upcoming Reincarnation-themed K-drama

Following his global success with Vincezo, Song Joong Ki is already gearing up for his next drama. Sharing the small screen together for the first time, the actor is confirmed to work with The Spy Gone North actor Lee Sung Min. Check out the exciting plot and the details of their forthcoming drama.

Song Joong ki and Lee Sung Min to star together

According to a report from Soompi, the actors were offered roles in the upcoming fantasy drama titled Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son in May this year. After anticipation from fans about their decisions, JTBC finally confirmed that the actors are all set to work together in the new fantasy drama. This would mark the duo's first project together.

More on Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son

The drama will revolve around the story of a secretary who reincarnates as the youngest child in a rich family. Song Joong Ki will play the role of Yoon Hyun Woo, who dies a wrongful death after being framed for embezzlement by the Sunyang Group family. Hyun Woo will be reborn as the youngest son of a rich family named Jin Do Joon and plot to take over the company. Hinting at a villainous role for Lee Sung Min, he will be seen portraying the role of head of Sunyang Group named Jin Yang Chul, a greedy and competitive businessman.

As per the report, the drama is written by Kim Tae Hee, known for her work in Korean dramas like Sungkyunkwan Scandal and A Beautiful Mind. Known for helming popular dramas like She Was Pretty and W, Jung Dae Yoon will be directing the upcoming JTBC show. Shin Hyun Been from Beasts Clawing at Straws and Girls' Generation Tiffany are all set to play the female leads in the series.

More on Song Joong Ki and Lee Sug Min's work

One of the leading actors of the South Korean cinema industry, Song Joong Ki has a number of impressive movies and dramas under his belt. He was last seen in Vincenzo and Arthdal Chronicles. Lee Sung Min is known for his performances in movies like Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Broken and Golden Time.

IMAGE- SONG JOONG KI'S INSTAGRAM

