Song Joong Ki's Net Worth: Details About The 'Vincenzo' Star's Income

Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor, who rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama titled Sungkyunkwan Scandal. The 35-year-old South Korean star has appeared in multiple television shows and films and has a massive fan following worldwide. Here is everything you need to know about his net worth, television shows, films, and more.

Song Joong Ki's net worth

According to a report by K Drama Stars, the Vincenzo actor's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. He is one of the most popular actors in South Korea and is also reported to be one of the highest-paid stars as well. Song Joong Ki was part of one of the most expensive Korean films ever made titled Space Sweepers and the sci-fi movie was made on a budget close to $20 million. Apart from his film earnings, he gets a major share of his income through K-dramas and brand endorsements. Song Joong Ki is paid at least $50,000 per episode of a K-drama.

Song Joong Ki's works

Song Joong Ki has appeared in multiple highest-grossing South Korean films and television series like The Innocent Man, Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, and the latest being Vincenzo, as well as the box office hits, like A Werewolf Boy and The Battleship Island. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 placing seventh, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and seventh in 2018. The actor started his career by appearing on a TV show as a contestant on KBS's Quiz Korea and eventually won the second prize. This brought him significant attention, and he became a cover model for the university magazine College.

Song Joong-Ki is currently playing the titular character in the tvN series, Vincenzo. Vincenzo’s plot revolves around the struggle of the Italian mafia named Vincenzo Cassano and the South Korean lawyer, Hong Cha Young to destroy the Babel group, led by Jang Han Seok, which has committed numerous evil deeds. Alongside Joong Ki, Vincenzo's cast also includes Jeon Yeo Bin and 2 PM’s Taecyeon.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Song Joong Ki's Official Instagram Account