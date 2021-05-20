Sonia Rathee On Her Onscreen Kiss With Sidharth Shukla In BBB3: 'It Just Happened'

ALTBalaji is all set to bring in the new season of Broken But Beautiful. The third season of the series will feature the fresh on-screen pair of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as Agastya and Rumi. The makers recently released the trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3 and fans are excited to see the new pair. In a recent interview, Sonia Rathee talked about the kissing scene in the series with Sidharth Shukla.

Sonia Rathee talks about her kissing scene with Sidharth Shukla

While talking to DNA, the actor revealed that they did not try to break the ice and it just happened. It was the first day at the shoot for her whereas Sidharth had been shooting for 4-5 days. Sonia said that she was told that she just has to enter the room, sit in his lap and kiss him. After she was told about this, the actor just went with it. She said that both of them did not talk about it and just shot for the scene.

Further, she said that there was a small inter-cut that saved them. Other than this, the actors became comfortable after a while and became friends. Sonia added that there are multiple scenes and by the time they were doing another kissing scene, they became friends. They were able to talk about it and Sidharth used to say things like "Sonia, you need to stop being awkward".

Other than this, Sonia shared a description of her character, Rumi. She said that Rumi is a 20-something girl who is trying to figure her life out. She revealed that she relates to the character as she is also in her 20s and is trying to figure things out. Talking about the character, Sonia said that Rumi is feisty, clever, and gets angry at people, which is completely opposite to her. The actor cleared three auditions to bag the role and had to prep for 2-3 weeks to get it right.

More about 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

The story will revolve around Agastya Rao, an aspiring director, who falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. The couple expects different things from each other which will result in heartache. Watch the teaser here.

IMAGE: Sonia Rathee's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.