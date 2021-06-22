Sonia Rathee Shares Experience Of Filming A Drunk Scene For 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's web series Broken But Beautiful 3 has been making buzz ever since it premiered for its storyline as well as the actors' performances. The ALTBalaji series premiered on May 29, 2021, and has been garnering praise from viewers. Recently, the female lead of the series Sonia Rathee, who portrays the character of Rumi, opened up about a scene where she had to play drunk. The actor recently shed light on whether she actually had alcohol on the set before filming that particular scene.

Was Sonia Rathee drunk on the sets of Broken But Beautiful 3?

In a media statement, actor Sonia Rathee, who played the lead role opposite Sidharth Shukla in the recently released ALTBalaji web series Broken But Beautiful 3, opened up about filming a scene where she had to play drunk. The actor stated, "No actually no alcohol is allowed on set so that bottle was filled with water. This was also the absolute last day of the shoot so I channeled everything Rumi had gone through in the whole season and what I personally had gone through throughout filming and poured it into this scene."

Talking further about working with Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey (lead actors of Broken But Beautiful seasons 1&2), Sonia said that getting to work with Harleen and Vikrant was phenomenal for her and she was also a bit nervous as they were the lead pair for the previous two seasons of the web series. Rathee added, " I’m friends with Harleen which definitely helped but I’m a huge fan of Vikrant so I had to fake it till I made it! Both of them were so down to earth and really amazing to work with, I had an absolute blast.”

Broken But Beautiful 3 cast

The show follows the story of Agastya, an aspiring director who falls in love with Rumi. It follows the leads as they navigate their life, love, and heartbreak. Apart from Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, the other cast members of Broken But Beautiful 3 include Ehan Bhat, Janhavi Dhanrajgir, Taniya Kalra, Saloni Khanna, and Bishakha Tapa. Broken But Beautiful 3 is preceded by two seasons starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles. The titles of each of the 10 episodes are inspired by different Hollywood movies like The Fault in Our Stars, La La Land, etc. that have dealt with the emotions of love, loss, and heartbreak. The series is directed by Priyanka Ghose.

