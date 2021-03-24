Sonyaa Ayodhya Reveals Why She Chose To Make Her Digital Debut With 'Hey Prabhu 2'

Sonyaa Ayodhya, who was recently seen in one of the popular TV shows named Kasautii Zindagi Kay, will be making her digital debut with the web series Hey Prabhu 2. As the actor has been preparing for her digital debut, she talked about her role in the series and even stated the reason behind choosing this series for her debut.

Sonyaa Ayodhya's digital debut with Rajat Barmecha's Hey Prabhu 2

According to reports by SpotboyE, Sonyaa Ayodhya shared that she was excited for her digital debut with Hey Prabhu 2 and stated she will be playing the role of Pia, who is an 18-year-old intern at Croissant. She further stated that her character was innocent, sweet and positive and she was excited to play this role because it was positive and she hadn’t played that before. She then stated how she was finally playing a role where she could relate to the character and added that her character was young and making her own mistakes. Sonyaa Ayodhya also added how her character was not grey. As she will be essaying the role of an 18-year-old teenager, she added how she enjoyed playing this role.

Sonyaa Ayodhya also revealed the reason behind choosing Hey Prabhu 2 and stated how she liked the fact that her character was so positive. She revealed during the interaction how she was dying to switch and play a role that made her feel different. She continued by stating that it was fun and challenging to play all kinds of roles and even added that when she came to know that Abhishek Dogra was directing the show, she knew it was going to be a great show.

Hey Prabhu 2 cast

Some of the actors who will be essaying significant roles in the web series include actors namely Achint Kaur, Rajat Barmecha, Ashish Bhatia, Rituraj Singh, Grusha Kapoor, Raj Bhansali, Devdutt Daani, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Parul Gulati and many others. After a huge success of the first season of the show, the second season of the web series will be released on March 26, 2021, on MX Player.

Image Source- Sonyaa Ayodhya Instagram