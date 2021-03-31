'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi Version 'Udaan' To Release On Amazon Prime On April 4

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru was released digitally on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in November 2020. The makers of the movie have finally revealed that Soorarai Pottru in Hindi will be released soon. The streaming platform made an announcement of Soorarai Pottru's Hindi release. Take a look at when the film will release on the streaming platform.

Soorarai Pottru's Hindi release on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video took to its official social media handles to reveal that Soorarai Pottru in Hindi will be released on the site. The caption read, "You asked, so how could we not." Udaan release date is scheduled to be on April 4. Prime Video also revealed the poster of Udaan, the Hindi version of the film. In the poster, Surya as Maara is seen walking at an airport. The poster read, "An ordinary man with extraordinary dreams." Take a look at the poster of the Hindi film here.

About Soorarai Pottru aka Udaan

It is a drama film directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. The film features Suriya, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas playing pivotal roles. The film is inspired by the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. It was initially titled Suriya 38 but was later confirmed to be called Soorarai Pottru in Tamil and Udaan in Hindi.

The plot of the film revolves around Maara, a young man from a remote village. He is a former Indian Airforce captain who dreams of launching his own airline service. However, he has to overcome several circumstances in order to fulfil his dream. Suriya is seen playing the role of Maara in the film. The film marks the Tamil debut of Paresh Rawal. He was seen playing the lead antagonist Paresh Goswami in the film. Actor Aparna was seen playing Maara's wife Sundari. The film was to release in March 2020 but was later postponed to May 2020. It received positive reviews from critics. Take a look at the trailer of Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya here.

Promo Image source: Still from Soorari Pottru