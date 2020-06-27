'Raktanchal' Actor Soundarya Sharma Opens Up About Being Stranded In LA Amid Lockdown

Actor Soundarya Sharma is stranded in the US ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been imposed. She recently revealed that she believes getting stuck in Los Angeles amid a global pandemic and experiencing the struggle to get access to essentials has turned out to be a ''life-altering time'' for her. Read on to know more details:

Soundarya Sharma on getting stuck in Los Angeles amid lockdown

While having a candid chat with an entertainment daily, Soundarya Sharma revealed that she tries not to think about the time when she will be able to return to India because ''the wait is never-ending''. She said that it has been a true life-learning experience for her as she had never even imagined herself to be locked down in a place like Los Angeles.

The actor revealed that she had come here to attend an intensive acting course at Lee Strasberg and New York Film Academy and then she was shooting in Universal Studios the day the pandemic hit and the lockdown was imposed. Since then, things completely changed for her. With coronavirus and the protests that are going on, she said, the situation is quite serious and things have been different, so it has been an experience and she has learnt so many things during this time.

When the actor was asked about the challenges that came her way with the global shutdown, she said that when the pandemic was announced, she was in Los Angeles. She used to go out every day at 6 am in the morning, standing in the queues, but she could not get groceries for almost one and half month and had to manage with very little of whatever she used to get. There was so much paranoia, she revealed. The actor said that she did not have mask, sanitisers and gloves, initially. So eventually, she had to make her own mask. Further, Soundarya Sharma said that her flight back to India was canceled almost five times. She said that due to the protests and riots happening, she had to move out of her apartment to a safer area.

