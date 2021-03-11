South Park Vaccination Special: The New Episode Brutally Mocks Wacky QAnon Supporters

The American animated sitcom South Park returned with its second episode of the 24th season on March 10, 2021. The second episode of the new season was titled South Park Vaccination Special since the hottest spot in the entire town was the COVID-19 vaccination site. The new episode which returned after the presidential elections of the United States of America marked several events including the return of Mr. Garrison and brutally mocked wacky QAnon supporters. The first episode of the new season, South Park Pandemic Special came on September 30, 2020.

South Park Vaccination Special

The creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone released an hour-long new South Park episode as South ParQ Vaccination Special. While the entire town is in a rush to get vaccinated, Cartman and his gang struggle to protect their 'broship' despite the necessary isolation. South Park, Colorado, has a group of QAnon supporters who wants to stop the vaccination. The new episode marked the rearrival of Mr. Garrison in the town after his sabbatical of four years. As Mr. Garrison fails to understand why the entire town hates him, he is approached by the 'White' family in a grocery store. Mr. White tells Mr. Garrison that they belong to QAnon and begs him to tell them how to stop the COVID-19 vaccination. Mr. Garrison acts furiously in response to the 'White' family.

As the entire town is in a battle to decide who gets the vaccine first, the kids are back in school after remote tutoring. As Cartman pranks their teacher, Mrs. Nelson, to keep the group together, Mrs Nelson quits thinking that she is risking her life for disobedient children. The kids' group eventually decides to bring back their teachers so that they can continue learning in school and steals a bunch of COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Mr. White, who misunderstood Mr. Garrison's aggression as a code, asks his group member to become tutors and thus 'Tutornon' is born. Mr. Garrison, who has only two children left in his classroom becomes furious and is convinced by his supporters that a group of Hollywood elites rules the world. The 'Tutornon' kids start calling themselves 'Qties' fight Cartman and his gang who try to deliver vaccines to their teachers.

At last, Garrison ultimately saves the town from another lockdown by striking a deal with those secret Hollywood elites. Also, the town finally receives enough vaccination doses and Garrison apologises to the whole town. He adds that Mr. White has taught him an important lesson to always be on the side of the people with the most power.

Promo Image Source: South Park's Twitter