Sparsh Shrivastava Opens Up On His Journey To 'Jamtara', Says ‘took Long To Get Noticed’

Jamtara, released on Netflix in 2020 is a popular web series that created a buzz on the Internet the moment it was released. As the fans await the release of Jamtara season 2, the lead actor from the series, Sparsh Shrivastava recently talked about his journey in the industry and how it took him so long to get noticed in the entertainment industry.

Sparsh Shrivastava’s journey to Jamtara

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, as the actor Sparsh Shrivastava will soon be filming for the much-awaited Jamtara season 2, he recalled how he went to Mumbai as a contestant for a dance reality show Chak Dhoom Dhoom and won the show. He even stated how he had been a part of several shows but people began noticing him in 2020 when his OTT series, Jamtara became a runaway hit.

Speaking about his journey ahead, he revealed how his father and brother stayed back in Agra while he was in Mumbai with his mother and later received another chance to appear on a dance reality show, Shake it up Mumbai. Sparsh Shrivastava then stated how he accidentally became an actor and added how he began to love the art bit by bit. He also stated that many of the people thought that he was a newcomer in the industry and added that it was okay as he was learning all these years.

Having been a part of shows namely Balika Vadhu, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Fear Files, the actor stated how he was doing good roles but was never in the main lead and added how in 2016, he went back to Agra. Stating further, he said that a year later he went back and did a web show Black Coffee where he experimented with adult content and later appeared on Prithvi Vallabh, Arunoday Singh-starrer series Aprahan and then made his spectacular appearance in the series, Jamtara and Natkhat.

As the actor has never taken formal training, he revealed how he had learned a lot from the industry and disclosed his wish to join the theatre. As the actor will soon be visiting his family after two years, he revealed how he had plans to meet his father, brother, and other relatives. He even opened up about his experience during the pandemic and stated how it hit people hard. The actor even shared how he too was tested positive for coronavirus but it was still productive for him. He revealed how he was writing songs, his own content and was busy training for acting. He even shot his film, Collar Bomb during the pandemic along with four commercials. Providing details about his upcoming projects, he stated that there were other projects that were being rescheduled and even revealed how he was thrilled to receive a call from Amri Khan for his series that was even bigger than any award.

IMAGE: SPARSH SHRIVASTAVA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.