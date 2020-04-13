'Special OPS' And Some Of The Top Spy Dramas To Watch On Hotstar

Online platforms today play a much important role than ever. During the quarantine period, many people have been watching shows and movies on OTT platforms. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and many more constantly manage to come up with engaging content every now and then. With all that said now, here are some of the best spy dramas on Hotstar that you must check out:

Top spy dramas to watch on Hotstar

1) Special OPS

This is one of the most popular thriller shows trending this year. The show has a high rating of 8.7 on IMDb. The show is created by Neeraj Pandey and is a part of Hotstar Specials. It stars Kay Kay Menon, Sana Khan, Karan Thacker in significant roles. The show came out on March 17, 2020, with the first season. So far eight episodes of the show have been out and viewers can't wait for more.

2) Criminal Justice

This 2019 show has come out with its first season so far and is doing good. With a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, this show has been popular among the viewers. The show and its crisp storyline has won the hearts of many fans. With just 10 episodes so far, the show is expected to be breaking charts. Criminal Justice stars Vikrant Massey and Anupriya Goenka in lead roles.

3) His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials is another show that came out last year. The thriller-mystery show has garnered the attention of many fans. The show tells one of the story of a young girl who unveils secrets on her way to finding a lost friend. His Dark Materials has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb.

