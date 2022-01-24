'Special Ops' Fame Karan Tacker Opens Up On Struggles Of Being An Outsider In The Industry

Special Ops actor Karan Tacker is one of the famous social media sensations and has often been spotted sharing adorable posts on his Instagram handle. He was last seen in the web series Special Ops, which was his debut OTT outing. The actor has recently opened up about why he did not go all out taking up numerous web projects.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Karan was asked about the reason behind limiting the number of his OTT outings. He replied that choosing his projects is imperative, adding that he would love to work [on shows] one after the other, but ends up taking time between two projects. He further added that he doesn't have the liberty to make a bad choice. Karan stated, "If I do, I don’t think I would get a chance to fix it".

Karan talks about his struggle in the TV industry

Karan said that he is extra careful because he doesn’t come from a film background. He said that people who have a filmy background or who come from the film industry can take risks as they will still get another chance. Talking about himself being an outsider, Tacker said that for somebody like him, he won’t get another chance. So, he has to choose carefully.

Karan told HT that those who come from the TV background are shunned by the film industry for being a certain way and that is why even if one wants to make the right decision then he doesn't know what the right decision is. He further continued about why he is extra cautious about choosing the project. Karan said that there is no one for the TV people with whom they can check whether a project is good or not, but people from the film families with have the best of people advising them. Karan stated that the difference is they are allowed to make many mistakes.

Karan Tacker on the work front

On the work front, Karan was last seen in the web series Special Ops which aired on Disney+Hotstar. Previously, Karan Tacker has been linked with his co-star Krystle D’Souza from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.