SpongeBob SquarePants Episodes Removed By Nickelodeon Due To Objectionable Content

American animated series SpongeBob SquarePants has entertained children ever since it premiered in 1999. A couple of episodes from the series have come under the scanner lately. These episodes are being pulled down by Nickelodeon because of their objectionable content.

SpongeBob SquarePants episodes pulled down

According to a report by IGN India, the episodes which have been removed had content that was not appropriate for children. One of the episodes is from season three titled Mid-Life Crustacean. In this episode, Mr Krabs was facing a mid-life crisis and SpongeBob and Patrick decide to help him. They should set out to steal women's intimate clothing. They end up in Mr Krabs' mother's house where the three of them are caught. Mr Krabs is also punished by his mother. Two episodes fill in the half-an-hour time slot of the show. However, the second episode of Mid-Life Crustacean, titled Snail Race has not been removed. This episode was aired in 2003 and has been removed in 2018 on the basis of inappropriate content.

Another of SpongeBob SquarePants episodes that were removed was from the current season 12. This episode was titled 'Kwarantined Krab' and has been removed because it incorporated a virus storyline. A representative of the Nickelodeon channel has said that this episode is removed from circulation because it is based on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The plot of this episode revolves around a health officer who detects a case of 'clam flu' in Krusty Krab restaurant. He also quarantines all those who were in the restaurant inside it. This causes everyone to suspect each other to be the cause of the spread of the virus. This animated series is created by Stephen Hillenburg.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

This is the latest movie from the SpongeBob franchise that released in 2020. The plot of this film revolves around Spongebob's pet snail Gary who goes missing. A trail of clues leads SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick to King Poseidon who has kidnapped Gary. This expedition makes them realise the power of friendship. This film is directed by Tim Hill and available for streaming on Netflix. The voices tom the character of this film are lent by Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown and Mr Lawrence among others.

Image courtesy- @spongebob Instagram