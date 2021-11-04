'Squid Game' Actor Anupam Tripathi Wishes Fans Happy Diwali In Special Video; WATCH

South Korean drama Squid Game rampaged through the streaming platform to become the number one series on Netflix. following the show's immense success, the cast featuring HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung‑jae, Wi Ha‑joon and more enjoyed worldwide fame. One, in particular, enjoyed fame in India namely actor Anupam Tripathi, who played the role of a Pakistani migrant who gets betrayed by his most trusted brother.

Spoiler alert: Like every other player in the deadly survival game, Ali enters the competition to make money for his family back home. He tags along with another player and trusts his decision to get them both out of the game alive with the game money. However, showing the true nature of human greed, Ali gets deceived by his teammate in a game which resulted in his elimination, which means death in Squid Game.

Anupam Tripathi wishes Happy Diwali

Hailing from New Delhi, the actor has, on various occasions, spoken about his connection to India. As the country is immersed in the celebration of the festival of lights, Anupam Tripathi shared a special Diwali wish to his followers.

Taking to his Instagram story on November 4, the actor shared a special video wishing his fans on the occasion of Diwali. Writing 'Happy Deepawali' on his story, he said, ''Happy and prosperous Deepawali to you all. Share sweets, hugs, love and enjoy this Diwali. Thank you. Happy Deepawali to you all.''

More on Anupam Tripathi

The 33-year-old actor moved to South Korea after getting an Arts Major Asian scholarship at the Korea National University of the Arts. After his education, the actor appeared in popular dramas like Ode to My Father, Descendants of the Sun and Space Sweepers and made a place for himself in the South Korean entertainment industry. After appearing in Squid Game, Anupam enjoyed immense popularity as in an interview with News18, the actor revealed what his mother told him after the show's success.

After saying that his mother was happy for him and congratulated for his success, he revealed that his mother stated, ''Zyaada udna mat. Paanv zameen par tika kar rakhna'' (Don’t get carried away by your success. Stay rooted).

Image: Instagram/@sangipaiya