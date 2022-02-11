'Squid Game' Actor Heo Sung Tae Tests COVID-19 Positive

Squid Game actor Heo Sung Tae has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, on Friday, Heo Sung Tae's agency Hanahreum Company released an official statement confirming his diagnosis. In the statement, the agency shared that the actor come in close contact with a confirmed case and he immediately carried out a PCR test and he tested positive.

According to Soompi, the agency statement reads, "On February 10, actor Heo Sung Tae received a positive test result through a self-testing kit after coming in close contact with a confirmed case, so he immediately carried out a PCR test and received a positive test for COVID-19 today (February 11)."

"Actor Heo Sung Tae has already completed the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, and he was going to get his third dose soon. He has currently halted all his scheduled activities. Furthermore, actor Heo Sung Tae currently has no major symptoms, and the company will put in its best efforts for the artist’s health and recovery by following the guidelines set by government health authorities. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Heo Sung Tae on the work front

Heo Sung Tae had left a strong impression through his stunning performance as Jang Deok Su in the record-breaking K-drama, Squid Game on Netflix. Helmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game has ranked first on the streamer's global chart for 29 days. The South Korean thriller drama follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who have all struggled financially in life and are invited to play a mysterious survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to compete for huge prize money.

Meanwhile, last month, it was confirmed the actor will be joining Kang Ha Neul in the forthcoming JTBC's K-drama titled Insider. His agency officially announced that Sung Tae will be portraying the role of Yoon Byung Wook in the series. As per Soompi, the action-suspense drama revolves around a judicial trainee. Kang Ha Neul will be seen as judicial trainee Kim Yo Han, while Lee Yoo Young was confirmed for the role of underground businesswoman Oh Soo Yeon, who makes Kim Yo Han an appealing offer.

