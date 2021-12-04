'Squid Game' Actor Jung HoYeon Reacts To Next Season's Fan Theories; Watch

Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game became an International sensation after its release on Netflix and now fans wonder what the next season of the survival show will entail. There have been several fan theories doing rounds on social media and Jung HoYeon, who played the role of the much-loved Sae-Byeok on the show reacted to these theories in a short video. She read out a few theories about the next season of the show and gave her opinion on it.

Squid Game's Sae-Byeok reacts to fan theories about next season

A fan mentioned that Sae-Byeok's brother, who was shown in the show as being extremely attached to her would enter the Squid Game to avenge his sister and earn money for himself and his mother. The actor thought the theory was sweet but said, "My brother shouldn't go there to play and he still has the money Gi-hun gave." Another fan thought players 001 and 456 were a father-son duo and Jung HoYeon said, "I heard that a lot, it's hilarious. Although I think that kind of makes sense. But that's just stressful to watch. Do you guys need more stress?" Another fan pointed out that when Sae-Byeok's character, number 067 dies, it was never announced on the speaker like the other players' deaths were. The fan guessed that her character is still alive on the show. The actor mentioned she wished her character was alive too.

Watch the complete video here

Jung Ho Yeon is currently gearing up for her Hollywood debut and Deadline reported that she had signed with a major American talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Numerous celebrities from the Hollywood film industry have been housed under the agency. Some of them include Brad Pitt, Beyonce, Tom Hanks, Norah Jones, Cardi B, and Justin Bieber. According to the South Korean news agency, Soompi, Jung Ho Yeon's agency in Korea, Saram Entertainment mentioned in a statement, "We decided to partner up with CAA, one of the largest agencies in the United States, for her global activities. Please show Jung Ho Yeon a lot of interest and support as she continues her international activities."

Image: Instagram/@_sae._byeok, @squidgame_netflix