'Squid Game' Becomes 1st Non-English Show Nominee For Producers Guild Of America Awards

Netflix's survival game show Squid Game has had a trailblazing run since its release, breaking gigantic records earlier held by mainstream shows as well as earning nominations for the most prestigious awards. The megahit series has now become the first non-English language TV show to bag a nomination for the Producers Guild of America award.

The K-drama series has bagged the nomination under the 'Best Episodic Drama' category, alongside The Morning Show, The Handmaid’s Tale, Yellowstone and Succession. The 33rd edition of the Producers Guild Award has been postponed amid the COVID-19 scenario and will now take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Just weeks ago, Squid Game also became the first non-English language TV series to be nominated for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award. It received four nominations, with Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon getting nods for the best actor. The SAG Awards are slated to happen on February 27.

Squid Game returning for the second season on Netflix

According to Variety, Ted Sarandos, the Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix, recently announced the return of the survival drama, quipping that "The Squid Game universe has just begun." According to AP, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk also unveiled his plans for the latest instalment and said "there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season".

He further added, "It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen". For the uninitiated, the show revolves around 456 people who risk their lives to participate in a survival game with a cash prize of ₩ 45.6 billion.

