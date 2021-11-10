'Squid Game' Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Reveals Alternate Ending For Popular K-Drama

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Netflix's popular K-Drama, Squid Game revealed the alternate ending for the show's first season, which left fans with mixed opinions. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director and creator mentioned that he and the team discussed 'two different scenarios for the ending' of the much-loved survival drama. The discussion was about what step Seong Gi-hun/No. 456, played by Lee Jung-jae would take next.

Squid Game director and creator reveals alternative ending for season 1

Hwang Dong-hyuk told the publication that the alternative ending for the show saw Seong Gi-hun get on the plane and leave. The other was where he dramatically turns around and walks towards the camera, which was in fact the finale of the first season. He mentioned that the aim of the show is the answer to the question, "Why has the world come to what it is now?". He further explained that the character getting on the plane did not answer that question, and hence, another storyline was chosen.

The season ended with Player 456 winning the Squid Game and taking home 45.6 billion won, which would be sufficient for him to go abroad and start a new life. Fans hoped he would get on the plane, so he could visit his daughter, whose mother gears up to take her to the United States. However, just as he is about to step into the plane, he turns around and walks in the direction of the camera with a sense of determination.

Hwang Dong-hyuk recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about possible storylines for the upcoming season 2 of the show. He mentioned that there are a few plots in the series that were not addressed when the show ended. He mentioned that one such storyline was that of the police officer, who enters the location undercover and in the end is confronted by his brother, the Front Man. The director mentioned that he would want to explore the relationship between the duo. He also mentioned that he wishes to deep dive into Gong Yoo's character. Gong Yoo played the role of the salesman or recruiter in Squid Game, who played the game of ddakji with Seong Gi‑hun at the train station.

Image: Twitter/@JCNITORS, @urPapaDeyCraze