'Squid Game' Creator Says Discussion With Netflix On Possibility Of Season 3 Underway

After becoming the number show on Netflix in merely a few weeks of its release, the South Korean survival drama Squid Game is set to bring another deadly adventure with its second season. The announcement of the second season triggered a wave of excitement amongst the fans as they started creating theories about the plotline and characters of the next season. With a new update revealed by the creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, it seems like the fans will have to dig deeper to conjure up theories.

Hwang Dong-hyuk discusses possibility of 'Squid Game' season 3

As per a report from Soompi, Hwang Dong-hyuk recently told KBS that he is in the process of discussing seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game with Netflix. He further stated that he hopes to reach a conclusion with the streamer soon about the exciting venture as the fans are eagerly waiting for a positive announcement.

Reiterating the creator's statement, Netflix told E-Daily that they are currently discussing the 'various aspects and possibilities' of the new season as well as the production of the third season. However, the streaming giant confirmed that nothing has been decided yet.

Meanwhile, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk dished on the second season plotline in his interview with KBS, fueling the anticipation of the fans. He revealed that the second season will focus on Seong Gi Hun, played by Lee Jung Jae, unearthing the deadly secrets of the organization. The second season will also follow the character meeting new people as well as chasing them.

More on 'Squid Game'

Released on September 17, the show managed to garner over 111 million viewers on Netflix. Considering its massive success, the creator of the show confirmed its second season in an interview with AP and translated by Forbes. He said, ''So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world," said Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Image: Instagram/@squidgameNetflix