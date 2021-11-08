'Squid Game': Director Opens Up About Possible Storylines In Much-awaited Sequel

Netflix's survival drama, Squid Game gained popularity soon after its release and became a global sensation. Fans have been awaiting the sequel of the hit show and director Hwang Dong-hyuk recently opened up about the possible Squid Game 2 storyline in an interview with Hollywood Reporter. The first season had an open ending, and fans wondered what the fate of Seong Gi‑Hun, played by Lee Jung‑jae would look like.

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk opens up about possible sequel

The director spoke to the publication about the possible storyline Squid Game 2 would take if it was renewed by Netflix. He mentioned that there are a few storylines in the series that were not addressed when the final episode of season 1 came to an end. He mentioned that one such storyline was that of the police officer, who enters the premises of the game undercover and in the end has a confrontation with his brother, the Front Man. The director mentioned that one of the things he would like to do if he creates season 2 of the show would be to explore the relationship between the two brothers.

Hwang Dong-hyuk also mentioned that he would like to explore Gong Yoo's character a little more. Gong Yoo was played the role of the salesman or recruiter in Squid Game, who played the game of ddakji with Seong Gi‑hun at the train station and later handed him the mysterious card. He mentioned that he would also definitely explore Gi-hun's character and what he will do next, as the season 1 finale saw him calling the organizers of the Squid Game once he was about to get on a plane. The director mentioned in the interview that there are 'a lot of possibilities out there' for storylines for Squid Game 2. Although there is no news yet about the Squid Game 2 release date, fans await it eagerly.

Hwang Dong-hyuk on LeBron James criticizing Squid Game ending

Hwang Dong-hyuk was recently in the news after he gave LeBron James a snarky reply about the ending of season 1 of the show that went on to become a pop culture phenomenon. According to Screenrant, LeBron James spoke to his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis about the finale of the show and mentioned that he did not like it. Hwang Dong-hyuk recently spoke to The Guardian and said, "I’m very thankful LeBron watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, 'I liked your whole show, except the ending'"

(Image: @SquidGame_Netflix/Instagram)