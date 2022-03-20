Last Updated:

'Squid Game' Director Spills Beans On 2nd Season; Says HoYeon Jung Could Return As A Twin

'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about the second season of the survival drama and actor Ho-Yeon Jung reprising her role as a twin. Read further.

Squid Game

Netflix's drama series Squid Game took over the online streaming world when it premiered in September last year, with fans beaming with excitement to witness the second season of the survival drama. Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk quipped that he's working hard to brainstorm ideas for the next instalment, and hasn't yet begun the writing process. 

In a conversation with Deadline at the Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony red carpet, the creator chuckled that as much as fans loved the first season's ensemble cast, they won't be returning for the second season as the characters are dead. However, he pointed at HoYeon Jung (who plays Kang Sae-byeok), who was stationed behind him at the red carpet, quipping that she may come as her twin. 

Squid Game director talks about season 2 & HoYeon Jung's appearance as her twin

Talking about the second instalment of the South Korean survival drama, Hwang said, "There will be more great games, that’s all I can say," and added," I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

Quipping that the dead characters cant make a comeback in the second season. Hwang Dong-Hyuk jokingly added, "I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2.” He then spoke about HoYeon joining the cast as her character's twin. "Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.”

The actor then joined Hyuk and added, "I could change my hair colour. Let’s do a little like plastic surgery.”. Hwang also talked about the overwhelming success of the show, quipping that it came as a 'surprise' to him. "I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It’s a surprise,” he stated. 

The show also bagged 3 Screen Actors Guild awards this year, including 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series' bagged by HoYeon Jung. She was also announced as a winner of the Best Actress in an Action Series at the Critics' Choice Super Awards. Netflix's most-watched show also starred  Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and others in pivotal roles. 

