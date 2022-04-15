'Squid Game' Fame Lee Jung-jae's Directorial Debut To Premiere At Cannes Film Festival

Lee Jung-jae became the talk of the town after he took on the lead role of Gi-hun in the popular Netflix South Korean survival drama Squid Game and is all set for a new chapter in his life. The actor is now gearing up for the premiere of his directorial debut Korean-language film Hunt (Namsun). The premiere will take place at the upcoming 75th Cannes Film Festival, and fans poured in their congratulatory wishes for the star.

Squid Game fame Lee Jung-jae to make directorial debut

The actor took to his social media account to share the poster of his new film, in which in he will also star alongside Jung Woo-sung. The film is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screening Section. Other films that will be screened in the category include the French comedy Fumer Fait Tousserby and Moonage Daydream, which is a documentary, according to Screen Rant. The Cannes Film Festival dates are May 17 to May 28 in France, but the day on which Lee Jung-jae's Hunt will premiere is still unknown.

Have a look at his post here:

The publication reported that Hunt is touted to be a spy thriller, whose script the Squid Game fame actor re-wrote along with a co-writer. The film is said to follow two agents from the Agency for National Security Planning, who try to find a North Korean spy. However, in the process of their search, they encounter some dark truths about their country. The film promises thrilling and high voltage action sequences.

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game 2

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently opened up about the upcoming Squid Game 2, which is a much-awaited release among fans and gave some details about the cast of the show in a conversation with Deadline. He mentioned that Lee Jung-jae would reprise his role as Gi-hun in the next season 'for sure' and fans were over the moon with the news. The actor has also won awards for his stellar performance in the show including the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Image: Twitter/@jvermelin