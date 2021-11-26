'Squid Game' Fame Wi Ha Joon Opens Up About Expectations For His Character In Season 2

Creator of the blockbuster survival South Korean series Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk left the fans with delight by confirming its second season. Several details of the upcoming highly anticipated venture have been kept under wraps, however, ardent fans have already expressed their expectations and theories for the next daunting yet exciting survival series. Adding to the list, actor Wi Ha Joon, who played the role of Hwang Jun‑ho, opened up about his expectations for the character's fate in the series' future.

Spoiler Alert! The young actor's character was a police officer who ended up at the Squid Game island in pursuit of his lost brother. Treading into the dangerous land, he manages to unfold several mysteries of the peculiar survival game. In a bid to expose the illegal and life-threatening activities taking place on the island, he finds out that his brother is the one running the place. His character meets an open ending after he falls into the water after being shot by his brother.

Wi Ha Joon's expectations for Squid Game season 2

In an interview with The Star magazine, as per Soompi, the 30-year-old got candid about his expectations for Hwang Jun Ho in season 2 of Squid Game. He explained that he had to limit his character's emotions as he had to 'explain things from an observer’s point of view'. For the next season, Wi Ha Joon wished for his character to find his brother and demand an explanation for his actions.

After the Netflix series garnered global fame, all the actors namely Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-Yeon along with Wi Ha Joon enjoyed international fame. Gracing the covers of The Star magazine in its December issue, the actor also talked about his popularity admitting that he still has not completely comprehended the extend of his fame. He expressed his gratefulness for having the 'amazing fortune of appearing in a great drama.'

More on Squid Game season 2

In an interview with AP, translated by Forbes, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirmed the second season owing to the relentless request from the fans. He stated,

''So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," he told the AP in Korean, per a translation from Forbes. "So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world," said Hwang Dong-hyuk.''

Image: Instagram/@wi__wi__wi