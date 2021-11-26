Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@badandcrazywookie
After enjoying international fame for his performance in the critically acclaimed series Squid Game, actor Wi Ha Joon is all set to entertain his fans in a whole new avatar in the upcoming drama Bad and Crazy with seasoned actor Lee Dong Wook.
The hype around the drama was rife since the announcement considering the fresh pairing of the actors on screen, however, it has been further fueled with the recent new teaser drop. Watch the Squid Game star unleash total madness in the teaser of Bad and Crazy.
The teaser of the upcoming highly anticipated drama Bad and Crazy Lee Dong Wook as Ryu Soo Yeol and Wi Ha Joon as K has dropped on Friday, November 26 on the official handles of tvN drama. The teaser gave a glimpse into the engaging chemistry of the duo on screen despite the stark contrast in their personality. The brief clip showed Soo Yeol's terrifying first meeting with K and almost being run over by the latter.
After quarrelling several times upon meeting each other, the duo quickly grows fond of one another as they chase off their enemies by working together. The teaser promised an action-packed bromance with a medley of the comical relationship of the pair. The series will premiere on December 17 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Watch the teaser here.
🔥혐관 케미 맛집 선정🔥— tvN drama (@CJnDrama) November 25, 2021
프라이버시 존중따윈 🐶나 줘버린
이동욱X위하준의 환상(?) 케미🤦♀️#올겨울_인성회복을_빙자한#티키타카_콤비가_찾아옵니다
12/17 [금] 밤 10:40 첫 방송#배드앤크레이지 #BadandCrazy#tvN #스트리밍은TVING#이동욱 #위하준 #한지은 #차학연 pic.twitter.com/x7qruFcqIM
Directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, Bad and Crazy follows the story of Ryu Soo Yeol, a seemingly bad person, who meets a crazy vigilante K.
Touted as one of the rapidly rising stars of the South Korean film industry, 30-year-old Ha Joon gained massive success worldwide after playing the role of Hwang Jun‑ho in the blockbuster survival series Squid Game. The creator of the show Hwang Dong-hyuk, as per AP, confirmed the second season of the show without revealing details of the same. Although it is not confirmed whether the actor will return for the second season, in his interview with The Star magazine, as per Soompi, he hoped for his character to meet his brother in the next season.
On the other hand, Lee Dong Wook is one of the most prominent actors in South Korea with numerous successful dramas to his name. Some of his most popular K-dramas include The Tale of a Gumiho, Touch Your Heart, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and more.
