Netflix Inviting Fans For A Real-life 'Squid Game' Inspired Game Show, Reveals Cash Prize

Ever since Netflix announced the renewal of the popular Korean series Squid Game, fans have been excitedly looking forward to the release. Given its format and unique plotline, the 2021 show has gained a massive fan following in just a year. Now, amid the anticipation for the second season of the hit drama, the giant streaming platform has shown the green light to 'Squid Game: The Challenge,' a reality competition series based on the 2021 hit drama.

According to Variety, the news came from Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday. According to Netflix, the reality competition will be "the biggest reality series ever."

Netflix gives nod to Squid Game reality series

Much to the surprise of the fans, the series will host the largest cast ever and offer a whooping cash prize in reality television history, where 456 players will compete for prize money of USD 4.56 million. The contestants will go through a series of games inspired by the original show, as well as new add-ons, all of which test their strategies, alliances, and personalities as others are knocked out around them.

As per the International media outlet, currently, the reality competition series is recruiting people who are English-language speakers from around the world.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix's Vice President of unscripted and documentary series, said, "Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery. We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment." "Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end," he added.

For the unknown, the 10-episode competition series is co-produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden and will be filmed in the United Kingdom. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert; John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers.

Earlier, after Netflix has given a nod for Squid Game season 2, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk penned a special letter for fans while sharing what can be expected from the thrilling second season. In his letter, the creator mentioned how it took almost '12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game' and went on to tease which characters will be making appearances in the upcoming chapter. He teased the possible return of a fan-favourite cameo, Gong Yoo, who played the anonymous recruiter who lures desperate people into the game.

IMAGE: Twitter/Netflix/Unsplash