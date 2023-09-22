Squid Game Reality Show Teaser: Contestants Battle It Out To Win Prize Money

Squid Game was released during the pandemic in September 2021. The Korean survival thriller became one of the biggest hits for Netflix. While the second season of the hit show might take a while to release, a real game show based on the core concept of Squid Game has been announced.

3 things you need to know

Squid Game became one of the most-watched Korean shows of all time.

Filming for the second season of Squid Game began in July 2023.

Lead actor Lee Jung-Jae later made his directorial debut with Hunt (2022).

The Squid Game reality TV show is here

Netflix recently shared the teaser of the concept spin-off game show titled Squid Game: The Challenge. In it, a total of 456 contestants will be participating in a series of games similar to those featured in the original show. While death was a consequence in the show, Squid Game: The Challenge will be keeping that aspect out. However, cutthroat strategies and smoke-and-mirror alliances will be the norm.

More about Squid Game: The Challenge

The official logline of the show reads, “Though the reality version of Squid Game isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line. 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.” Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on November 22.