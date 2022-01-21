Squid Game Returning For S2 On Netflix; Makers Reveal 'Squid Game Universe Has Just Begun'

After the popular South Korean survival drama series, Squid Game, streaming on Netflix, created a massive buzz among the audience the moment it surfaced on the OTT platform, Netflix has now confirmed that they will soon be arriving with the second season of the show.

According to Variety, Ted Sarandos, the Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of the streaming platform, Netflix, recently announced the return of the survival drama series during Netflix's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings interview. The moment he was asked whether Squid Game is set to return to the OTT platform or not, he stated, "Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun."

The announcement of the second season arriving on the OTT platform is not surprising for the fans as they were already speculating its revival after where the season 1 finale was left. Also, the series has been on top of the Netflix most-watched shows while surpassing Bridgerton by a whopping 29 million viewership.

According to AP, the director of the Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk unveiled his plan for the second season and mentioned how there had been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season and added that the fans left them no choice. Adding to it, he revealed that the second season was still in his head and was in the planning process.

"So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen," he stated.

Squid Game Cast

The popular cast of the series include prominent Korean actors namely Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, O Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam, HoYeon Jung as Kang Sae-byeok, Anupam Tripathi as Abdul Ali, Kim Joo-ryoung as Han Mi-nyeo, among others. Squid Game season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

