'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Attempts Famous Dalgona Candy Challenge; Watch

Just months ago, Netflix's South Korean survival series Squid Game took the world by storm with its famous Dalgona Candy Challenge. The episode that featured the challenge saw fans of the series from across the globe attempting to crack the code and win the round. In a recent episode of The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert challenged Lee Jung-jae, who was player number 456 to take up the challenge.

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae takes on Dalgona Candy Challenge

The Dalgona Candy Challenge in Squid Game saw the participants receiving a cylinder of dalgona, with shapes ranging from a circle to an umbrella engraved onto the burnt sugar. The challenge was to successfully carve out the shape assigned to each participant with a pin, without damaging the crystalized sugar. During the interview, Colbert handed Lee Jung-jae a cylinder, just like in the show, that looked all too familiar to him. He then gets assigned the triangle shape, one far easier than the shape he picked on the show. He then proceeds to complete the challenge the traditional way, with his hands, rather than with a pin. Colbert however, got the umbrella, which the Squid Game actor got in the show, and failed to complete the challenge as his Dalgona Candy fell to pieces in his very first try itself.

Watch the video here

After the colossal success of the show, Lee is now being hailed as one of the most 'bankable actors' in South Korea. However, the actor recently told Variety that nothing has changed for him as an actor in the career after the role. He further mentioned that he has not received any offers from Hollywood. However, he is now producing and making his directorial debut with a spy thriller, Namsun. He mentioned that although he loves being an actor, he is also curious about other career paths out there.

Squid Game recently became the first K-Drama to bag Gotham Awards at the 2021 edition of the event. The show won in the Breakthrough Series- Long Format category and was accepted by creator and director Hwang Dong-Hyuk. Cast members Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon also attended the event. Interestingly, Lee Jung-Jae received a nomination for Outstanding Performance in a New Series at the awards ceremony.

Image: Instagram/@from_jjlee, @squidgame_Netflix