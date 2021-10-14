'Squid Game' Wi Ha-Jun A.k.a. Jun-Ho Reveals One Game He Would Like To Be Part Of

As the prominent Netflix series, Squid Game is creating a buzz among the viewers, Wi Ha-Jun, one of the popular actors from the series opened up about his role in the show and revealed the Squid game in which he would be good at.

He also talked about how his character in the series fits his personality as compared to other characters he essayed in the past.

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-Jun talks about his character in the series

According to the reports by Deadline, the actor went candid about the character he played in the series and opened up about the game in which he would be good. While revealing how Red Light, Green Light would be a game that he might be good at, he stated-

"I used to be a runner in my younger days and I’m good at controlling my body movements so I’d excel in Red Light, Green Light. The actual Squid Game is in fact not the kind of game that I played as a child because it’s from an older generation. But if I had to partake, I’d probably be good at that too."

When asked about how his character, Jun-Ho fits his personality as compared to other roles he played, he answered that he had a lot of similarities with Jun-Ho. He further mentioned that he has an elder brother who is quite friendly with him. He also stated how he put high value in the orders, rules, and disciplines that were in this world and was told often that he should become an officer, soldier, or legal practitioner.

As Wi Ha-Jun was behind the mask for the majority of the season, he spoke about the most difficult scene and how he prepared for it. He mentioned that as he was wearing a mask for the majority of the series, it was quite challenging, particularly the acting underneath the mask. He further revealed how he was going into the shooting with a lot of tension. The actor also revealed how he had to make excessive gestures to compensate for the loss of his facial expression and gaze and mentioned how he used to turn his head dramatically. Furthermore, he opened up about the most difficult scene and stated that it was the one where he made an underwater escape wearing scuba gear. He then mentioned how he had a serious fear of water and had to take swimming lessons to overcome it.

Image: Instagram/@netflixkr/@wi__wi__wi