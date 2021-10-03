SS Rajamouli Wishes Luck To YouTuber Bhuvan Bam For His New Show 'Dhindora'

Youtuber Bhuvan Bam has won millions of hearts with his hilarious content over the years. He had created several characters on his own and had enacted them in his vines. He recently unveiled the poster of his upcoming series Dhindhora, in which he would himself play all the characters. Bhuvan Bam's creative idea not only impressed his fans but also celebrated director SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli was all praises as he heard about Bhuvan Bam's upcoming series. The filmmaker took to his official Twitter handle to wish Bhuvan Bam luck. Sharing Dhindhora's poster, he wrote, "Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel." He further mentioned he is happy to see young talent with new ideas. He wrote, "Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for Dhindora!!" Bhuvan Bam was delighted to see the Bahubali director praising him. As SS Rajamouli also shared the same on his Instagram, Bhuvan reacted to the story and wrote, "What an honour! Thank you, sir.

Details about Bhuvan Bam's Dhindhora

Bhuvan Bam recently unveiled the poster of his upcoming series, Dhindhora. The poster had Bhuvan Bam in various roles from his YouTube channel BBkiVines. Apart from Bhuvan Bam's original character, the others included Sameer, Titu mama and Bhuvan's parents. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Dhindora- A BB Ki Vines web series, coming this October to your YouTube screen! Dhindora peet do." Several YouTubers, influencers and celebrities reacted to Bhuvan Bam's post. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani was all hearts seeing the series' poster while Anup Soni wrote, "Machega...Khoob Machega." Himank Gaur is helming the project. As per ANI, the upcoming series' plot would revolve around Bhuvan Bam and his family. As they lead their normal lives, an unexpected purchase leads to a series of funny events.

Bhuvan Bam rose to fame especially among the youth with his YouTube channel BBkiVines. The YouTuber used to create content all by himself in various avatars. He became the first Indian YouTuber to reach 10 million subscribers. He is also a singer and has released several songs. The YouTuber had also appeared in web series and short films.

