Stanley Tucci And David Tennant Join Cast Of Steven Moffat's 'Inside Man'

The limited series titled Inside Man will soon start streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. Written by the proclaimed writer Steven Moffat, this BBC series would star Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci in the titular role, along with David Tennant, Dolly Wells, and Lydia West. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming series Inside Man.

Stanley Tucci and David Tennant to star in Inside Man

According to a report by Deadline, writer Steven Moffat's upcoming limited series would have a stellar star cast including Tucci, Tennant, Dolly Wells among others. The writer has been keeping the plot of the series strictly under wraps now, so much so that only he himself knows how the story will conclude. Even the official streamers of the limited series, Netflix and BBC are still kept in the dark about the show's climax. The four-part Hartswood Films series follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.

The series will see Steven Moffat and David Tennant collaborate once again after Doctor Who, and for Wells and West following the writer's Dracula, which was also a co-production between the BBC and Netflix. Sherlock director Paul McGuigan will helm the series, with Alex Mercer producing it. Inside Man was first commissioned in 2019 by BBC drama director Piers Wenger and Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer.

Sue Vertue, writer Steven Moffat's wife, will act as the Executive Producer on the limited series. The couple stated that they cannot wait to crawl out of their lockdown bunker and start the work on their upcoming series. This show is another example of the BBC and Netflix partnering on a major drama, with other recent examples including The Serpent and the upcoming supernatural horror series Red Rose. Inside Man also has some hints from Steven Moffat's 2020 show Dracula, which was also a co-production between the BBC and Netflix. The three-part series starred Wells and West in the retelling of Bram Stoker’s legendary story of a blood-sucking count from Transylvania.

Image Credits: Stanley Tucci and David Tennant Official Instagram Accounts