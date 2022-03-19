'Star Trek' Actor Christopher Lloyd Roped In For 'The Mandalorian' Season 3; Deets Inside

The Mandalorian season 3's shooting has hit the floors and the series is expected to premiere in the second half of 2022. Amid this, the makers have added a new face to its crew for its forthcoming season. Legendary actor Christopher Lloyd has been roped in for The Mandalorian season 3, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

If the report is to be believed then the Star Wars show's shooting has begun in full swing in Southern California. The makers have recruited Christopher Lloyd to essay a brief role, however, the details of his character is yet to be revealed. According to the portal, his appearance in the series is described as 'guest-starring' in nature. Further details about Christopher Lloyd's feature can only be confirmed once the creators of The Mandalorian season 3 issue an official statement about the same.

More about The Mandalorian

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is the first live-action series of the Star Wars franchise, that covers the events after the Return of the Jedi. Starring, Pedro Pascal as the titular character, the show has received critical acclamation from fans and critics alike. The first season of the show was nominated for 'Outstanding Drama Series' at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, and it has won seven Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The second season of the show was also met with positive reviews. Now, several spin-off series is expected to expand on The Mandalorian's timeframe, including The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

About The Mandalorian's plot

The show is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi that sees the fall of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian traces the life of Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. He goes on the run after being hired to retrieve "The Child", a remnant of the Imperial species of his kind. However, all hell breaks loose when they are pursued by Moff Gideon, the leader of a remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire. Gideon attempts to capture the young alien Grogu, to use his connection to the Force. The release date of The Mandalorian Season 3 is not confirmed by the makers yet.

Image: Instagram/@themandalorian /@mrchristopherlloyd